WebDollar (WEBD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $741,126.39 and approximately $13,900.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00416879 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00176017 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 113.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.01801698 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000189 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000155 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018945 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002594 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 15,527,509,128 coins and its circulating supply is 11,579,560,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.