Wedbush Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $57.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $58.50 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Shares of NTAP traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 188,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,309. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

