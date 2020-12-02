Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Xcel Energy worth $174,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

XEL stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

