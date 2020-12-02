XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $2.16. XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 322.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

XOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 13,126 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $432,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 17,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $311,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,944 and have sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,517,597. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in XOMA by 45.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $361.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

