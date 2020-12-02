XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,791 shares of company stock worth $10,099,610. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

