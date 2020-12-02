YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

About YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System platform, an end to end technology solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.