Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Yum! Brands worth $208,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,891,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.70. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

