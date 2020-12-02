Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

EYEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG opened at $3.57 on Friday. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.