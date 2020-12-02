Zacks: Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

MITO stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.37. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

