Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 258.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

NYSE WTI opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 289.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 155.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 347,853 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

