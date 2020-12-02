Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

