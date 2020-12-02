Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.19. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

