Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.