Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.37). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $56.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,092,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.