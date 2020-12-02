ZB Token (ZB) Market Cap Tops $129.42 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $129.42 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00446396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

