Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,692 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,992 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

