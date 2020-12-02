Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.88.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.33 and a 200-day moving average of $340.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.