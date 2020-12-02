Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,063,305.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.88.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.58. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

