ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Up 5.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25. 4,826,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,487,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

