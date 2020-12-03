$0.07 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. Truist Financial increased their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

BL stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.53.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 20.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in BlackLine by 88.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

