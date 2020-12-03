-$0.72 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($1.53). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $3.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $177.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.32. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.