-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FRLN. Wedbush began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.