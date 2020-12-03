11,815 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32 and a beta of 0.81. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

