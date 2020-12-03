1,292,322 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,292,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.62% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $35,879,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $23,073,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $13,858,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $13,449,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $7,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

