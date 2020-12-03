2,031 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -374.94 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,159 shares of company stock worth $6,011,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.