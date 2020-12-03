22,402 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARVN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arvinas by 47.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $36,119,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arvinas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arvinas by 39.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $981.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.