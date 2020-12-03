2,704 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

