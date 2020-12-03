3,433 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 322.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

