36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,122.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

