37,741 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after buying an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 205.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after buying an additional 2,498,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 59.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after buying an additional 1,204,497 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $27,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,289,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 715,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

