4,620 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 90.7% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,146 shares of company stock worth $3,357,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

