4,974 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

