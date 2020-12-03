50,000 Shares in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.50% of AudioEye as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $138,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEYE opened at $18.19 on Thursday. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

