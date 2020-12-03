7,204 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,718,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

