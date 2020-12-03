758 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 146.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in NewMarket by 151.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $375.32 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $492.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.20. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

