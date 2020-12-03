76,406 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

