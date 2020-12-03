8,245 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 63.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $884,082. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

