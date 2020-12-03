Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAN. Stephens cut Aaron’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 27,526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aaron’s by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.