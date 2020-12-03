Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

