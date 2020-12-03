Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

AAN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lowered Aaron’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.91.

NYSE AAN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 71.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $8,098,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

