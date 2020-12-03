AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 779,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

