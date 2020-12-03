Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.