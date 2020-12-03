ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 835,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,034,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.