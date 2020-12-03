Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

