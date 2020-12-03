Adam Nathaniel Bierman Sells 100,000 Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,483.09.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 9th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 91,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $20,475.00.
  • On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.
  • On Friday, October 30th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $14,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 28th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $14,030.00.
  • On Monday, October 26th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
  • On Friday, October 23rd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 10,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $1,650.00.
  • On Monday, October 19th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 115,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $17,825.00.
  • On Thursday, October 15th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

Medmen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medmen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medmen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman Sells 100,000 Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,166,077 shares in the company, valued at $791,554.63.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 9th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 91,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $20,475.00.
  • On Thursday, November 5th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.
  • On Friday, October 30th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $14,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 28th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $14,030.00.
  • On Monday, October 26th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
  • On Friday, October 23rd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 10,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $1,650.00.
  • On Monday, October 19th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 115,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $17,825.00.
  • On Thursday, October 15th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Medmen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medmen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medmen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.