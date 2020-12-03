Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

