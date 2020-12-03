Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

NYSE ADNT opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

