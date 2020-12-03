Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIH opened at $5.19 on Monday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.51).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 442.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.