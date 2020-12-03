Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.76.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63,309 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.