AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGNC. Bank of America lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

AGNC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,330,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,460,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

